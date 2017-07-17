Home News Updated: Death toll in Maiduguri twin blasts rises to 12
The death toll in the twin blasts that rocked Maiduguri early Monday morning has risen to 12, emergency management officials have confirmed.

Eight of the dead lost thier lives in one of the explosions which took place when a female suicide bomber detonated her explosives at a mosque killing worshippers who went to pray.

Four other persons were killed in the second suicide bomber in another part of the city.

More than a dozen people were injured.

These are the latest in a series of almost weekly attacks in Maiduguri, months after authorities said the insurgent Boko Haram had been defeated.

