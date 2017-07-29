Rioting Venezuelans braved tear gas and rainstorms on Friday,throwing Molotov-cocktail bombs, violently clashing with security forces and blocking streets in protest of a legislative super-body to be elected on Sunday, July 30th.

Critics say it is a plan by President Nicolas Maduro to create a dictatorship.

The imminent election of a constituent assembly has been broadly condemned by countries around the world as a weakening of democratic governance in the OPEC nation, which is also struggling under a crippling economic crisis.

Opposition demonstrators said urgency was increasing as they set up barricades along main roads in the capital, Caracas.

Scores were arrested by the police.

Confrontations with security forces have left more than 110 dead over the last four months.

Venezuelans have been protesting against Maduro to demand he respect the opposition-led congress and resolve chronic food and medicine shortages that have fuelled malnutrition and health problems.