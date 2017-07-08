Home News Voting, ballot counting peaceful in Osun West by-election
Voting, ballot counting peaceful in Osun West by-election

Image result for Voting, ballot counting peaceful in Osun West by-electionVoting and counting of ballots went on smoothly in the  Osun west senatorial by-election held in 5 local government local areas of the state.

TVC News Correspondent Ibrahim Alege who monitored the electoral process in Ede north, Ede south, Ayeddade, Irewole and Isokan local government areas reports that voters came out as early as 8 A.M. in the morning.

He says the population of voters gradually improved as voting progressed.

The candidate of the peoples democratic party, Ademola Adeleke voted at his Sagba polling unit as early as half past 8 in the morning and was optimistic of victory.

Voting was concluded before the 2 o’clock stipulated time in some polling units followed by counting of ballots by 2 P.M.

Voters commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for a job well done.

The Card reader machine did not disappoint in most polling units but in some  cases, the incident form was used.

