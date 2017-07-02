Home News VSF empowers 200 IDPs with N40m in Taraba
VSF empowers 200 IDPs with N40m in Taraba

0
0
VSF empowers 200 IDPs with N40m in Taraba

Onuora Nzekwu TVC
Image result for Victim Support Fund in TarabaVictims Support Fund (VSF) has empowered no fewer than 2000 displaced farmers in the north east with N40million.

The beneficiaries were those affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

The money is to facilitate them engage in small scale businesses within their host communities.

Correspondent Owolabi Adenusi reports that the Executive Secretary of the fund, Professor Sunday Ochoche said the exercise was to make the IDPs self reliant in their new abode.

Ochoche explained that the Fund would always support IDPs with a view to making them independent.

In his remarks, Secretary to the Taraba state Government, Anthony Jellason expressed appreciation to the fund for its continued support to the victims of insurgency and communal clashes in the state.

He urged VSF to increase its assistance to Taraba in view of the recent crisis in Takum, Ussa and Gembu.

He assured that the state would continue to partner the Federal government in tackling security challenges facing the country.

 

Some of the beneficiaries thanked VSF for the gesture which they said would go a long way in addressing their plight.

 

 

