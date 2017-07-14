Wabba urges govt to address male dominance in Trade Union Movement

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress Comrade Ayubba Wabba has called on government at all levels to address the issue of male dominance in the trade Union movement which tends to place women in the disadvantaged positions.

Wabba made the call at the fifth delegate conference of the Zamfara state NLC women Committee which held in Gusau.

TVC News’ Ibrahim Bello reports that the women gathered to elect new officials to run the affairs of the NLC Women’s committee in Zamfara state .

They also used the forum to fine tune ways in which they will be included in governance and full participation in politics.

The group expresses worry about inequality of power sharing, wealth, influence and employment between men and women in the Nigerian society which is having negative impact on their lives.

The president says women suffer double forms of oppression as members of the working class and this negatively affects their social status.

On her part the newly elected chairperson of Zamfara NLC Women Committee, Comrade Binta Yusuf pledged to vigirously all the rights and privileges of women folk in the state