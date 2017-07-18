Home News WAEC: Breakdown of 2017 May/June WASSCE results
WAEC: Breakdown of 2017 May/June WASSCE results
News
Nigeria
0

WAEC: Breakdown of 2017 May/June WASSCE results

0
0
WAEC-TVC-May/June Result
now viewing

WAEC: Breakdown of 2017 May/June WASSCE results

APC-PDP-TVC
now playing

More than 100 PDP supporters defect to APC in Zamfara

Health Equipment -TVC
now playing

UNICEF, E.U. donate N1.2 bn health equipment to Adamawa state

Niger Delta Youths-TVC
now playing

Niger Delta youth leaders insist on resource control

Malala-Osinbajo-Abuja-TVC
now playing

Malala visits Osinbajo, urges Nigeria to prioritise education system

FCT, Abuja-TVC
now playing

Restructuring: Abuja indigenes demand for State status, governor

Image result for WAEC RELEASES MAY/JUNE RESULTS, RECORDS HIGH PASS RATEThe West African Examinations Council, WAEC has announced the release of the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations 2017.

The council said on Monday that the results of 94.36 per cent of the 1,471,151 candidates that sat for the examination were released.

Of that number, 923,486 candidates, representing 59.22 per cent, obtained minimum of number of credits in five subjects and above, including English Language and Mathematics.
The examination started on February 20 and ended on May 15.
Correspondent Sharon Ijasan has the details in this report.

 

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Health Equipment -TVC

UNICEF, E.U. donate N1.2 bn health equipment to Adamawa state

TVCN 0
Niger Delta Youths-TVC

Niger Delta youth leaders insist on resource control

TVCN 0
Malala-Osinbajo-Abuja-TVC

Malala visits Osinbajo, urges Nigeria to prioritise education system

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close