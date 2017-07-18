WAEC: Breakdown of 2017 May/June WASSCE results

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC has announced the release of the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations 2017.

The council said on Monday that the results of 94.36 per cent of the 1,471,151 candidates that sat for the examination were released.

Of that number, 923,486 candidates, representing 59.22 per cent, obtained minimum of number of credits in five subjects and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

The examination started on February 20 and ended on May 15.

Correspondent Sharon Ijasan has the details in this report.