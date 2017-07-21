The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency,NDLEA, Ondo state command has taken its war against illicit drugs to secondary schools in Akure metropolis and neighbouring communities.

The sensitization programme targeted at young school children and school administrators is designed to enlighten secondary school students and youths on the dangers associated with illicit drug consumption.

The state commander, Muhammed Mallami urged both parents and school administrators to key into the effort of the agency to keep youth away from use of illicit drugs.

The NDLEA boss added that the programme will be replicated at other local government areas of the state.