Home Health War against illicit drugs: NDLEA sensitizes students, teachers in Ondo
War against illicit drugs: NDLEA sensitizes students, teachers in Ondo
Health
News
Nigeria
0

War against illicit drugs: NDLEA sensitizes students, teachers in Ondo

0
0
now viewing

War against illicit drugs: NDLEA sensitizes students, teachers in Ondo

APDA-Restructuring-TVC
now playing

APDA to include calls for restructuring in manifesto

Governor Ambode-Aregbesola
now playing

Why Ambode is 'Governor-General of Nigeria' - Aregbesola

Dr Olu Onagoruwa -TVC
now playing

Nigeria's former AGF, Olu Onagoruwa, dies at 80

Andy Ubah-ANanbra-APC-TVC
now playing

Andy Ubah joins Anambra guber race, picks APC nomination form

APC Governors-TVC-Osinbjo
now playing

APC governors meet Osinbajo over national convention

Image result for War against illicit drugs: NDLEA sensitises students, teachers in OndoThe National Drug Law Enforcement Agency,NDLEA, Ondo state command has taken its war against illicit drugs to secondary schools in Akure metropolis and neighbouring communities.

The sensitization programme targeted at young school children and school administrators is designed to enlighten secondary school students and youths on the dangers associated with illicit drug consumption.

The state commander, Muhammed Mallami urged both parents and school administrators to key into the effort of the agency to keep youth away from use of illicit drugs.

The NDLEA boss added that the programme will be replicated at other local government areas of the state.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
APDA-Restructuring-TVC

APDA to include calls for restructuring in manifesto

TVCN 0
Governor Ambode-Aregbesola

Why Ambode is ‘Governor-General of Nigeria’ – Aregbesola

TVCN 0
Dr Olu Onagoruwa -TVC

Nigeria’s former AGF, Olu Onagoruwa, dies at 80

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close