We have the skills to produce AK47 rifles, says Nigerian Engineers

Nigerian engineers say they have the requisite skills to produce one of the most sophisticated firearms the world has ever known– the AK47.

But they say there must be political will, patronage and the enabling environment from government to allow them come up with such needed firearms, especially in the face of the insurgency.

The engineers who converged on Kaduna discussed the role of the Defence Industries Corporation in the face of security challenges.

now calling for an opportunity to also bring their skills to bear especially in the war against terror.

Mikhail Kalashnikov in 1947 created the AK-47, an ammunition type used to support national security.

It was officially adopted by the Soviet Union in 1949 and is today used by several nations.