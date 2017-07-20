Semi-professional English club Wednesfield FC have honoured ailing Nigeria goalkeeper Carl Ikeme by naming a stand at their ground after him.

Ikeme was recently diagnosed with acute leukaemia, a form of cancer of the blood that could affect his career long-term, if not end it.

The non-league side, based in Wolverhampton, same as Ikeme’s club Wolverhampton Wanderers, unveiled their plans to name a stand in the Super Eagles star’s name to raise funds for him earlier on Wednesday.

Touched by the gesture, Ikeme thanked the club for their support.