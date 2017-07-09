Home News We’re committed to free, fair elections – Osinbajo
We're committed to free, fair elections – Osinbajo

Image result for Osinbajo reiterates Nigeria's commitment to free, fair electionsActing President Yemi Osinbajo has restated Nigeria’s commitment to the fundamental principles of free and fair elections as the only way to ensure peace and stability in the society.

Osinbajo stated this when he received the Steering Committee of the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions, ECONEC, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

State House Correspondent Mariah Olasehinde reports that the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions is the umbrella body of election management bodies in West Africa and it is driven by a steering committee

The committee is headed by Professor Mahmood Yaqub who is also the Chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

Yaqub with members of his commission are here to explain the workings of the commission ECONEC to the Acting President , which is working to ensure that elections in West Africa do not lead to conflicts

Committee also informed the Acting president that one of the outcome of the Cotonou General Assembly is that ECONEC has decided to locate its secretariat permanently in Abuja, Nigeria

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo while commending them for the initiative pledged the Federal government’s full support to the Ecowas Network of Electoral Commissions,

He reiterated Nigeria’s belief in the fundamental principles of free elections as the only way to ensure peace and stability in the society.

Osinbajo is optimistic that as the years go bye that the Africa sub region should be able to bequeath stronger democracies to the coming generations.

