Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola has described his counterpart in Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode as the Governor General of Nigeria.

Speaking while receiving Governor Ambode on a courtesy visit at Government House in Osogbo, Aregbesola described Lagos as the economic nerve centre of the country.

He said one would be denying the obvious not to recognize the vantage position of the State and its Governor in the scheme of affairs in the country.

On his part, the Lagos Governor said the visit was basically to show solidarity and expand the brotherhood of the south west region.