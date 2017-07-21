Home News Why Ambode is ‘Governor-General of Nigeria’ – Aregbesola
Why Ambode is ‘Governor-General of Nigeria’ – Aregbesola
News
Nigeria
Politics
Top Stories
0

Why Ambode is ‘Governor-General of Nigeria’ – Aregbesola

0
0
Governor Ambode-Aregbesola
now viewing

Why Ambode is ‘Governor-General of Nigeria’ – Aregbesola

Dr Olu Onagoruwa -TVC
now playing

Nigeria's former AGF, Olu Onagoruwa, dies at 80

Andy Ubah-ANanbra-APC-TVC
now playing

Andy Ubah joins Anambra guber race, picks APC nomination form

APC Governors-TVC-Osinbjo
now playing

APC governors meet Osinbajo over national convention

Inec-Mahmud-Yakubu-TVC
now playing

INEC faults politicians' moves to stop Dino Melaye's recall

now playing

Modular refineries : Niger Delta youths deliberate on conflict resolution

Image result for Ambode is 'Governor-General of Nigeria', says AregbesolaOsun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola has described his counterpart in Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode as the Governor General of Nigeria.

Speaking while receiving Governor Ambode on a courtesy visit at Government House in Osogbo, Aregbesola described Lagos as the economic nerve centre of the country.

He said one would be denying the obvious not to recognize the vantage position of the State and its Governor in the scheme of affairs in the country.

On his part, the Lagos Governor said the visit was basically to show solidarity and expand the brotherhood of the south west region.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Dr Olu Onagoruwa -TVC

Nigeria’s former AGF, Olu Onagoruwa, dies at 80

TVCN 0
Andy Ubah-ANanbra-APC-TVC

Andy Ubah joins Anambra guber race, picks APC nomination form

TVCN 0
APC Governors-TVC-Osinbjo

APC governors meet Osinbajo over national convention

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close