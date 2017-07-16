Home Sports Wimbledon 2017 : Federer beats Berdych, faces Cilic in final
Wimbledon 2017 : Federer beats Berdych, faces Cilic in final
Sports
Tennis
0

Wimbledon 2017 : Federer beats Berdych, faces Cilic in final

0
0
Federer-TVC
now viewing

Wimbledon 2017 : Federer beats Berdych, faces Cilic in final

ndidi-with-musa-TVC
now playing

Musa, Ndidi make Leicester squad for Premier League Asia Trophy

Oando-Plc-TVC
now playing

Securities Commission queries Oando Plc over financials

Audu-Ogbeh-TVC-Breakfast2
now playing

FG to make low interest rate loans available to farmers - Ogbeh

DPR-TVCNews
now playing

Lagos floods : DPR seals off petrol tanks, fuel stations

Nigerian-engineers-TVCNews
now playing

Consulting engineers task FG on adoption of local content policy

Image result for Wimbledon 2017 : Federer beats Berdych, faces Cilic in finalRoger Federer is one win from a historic eighth Wimbledon title after beating Czech 11th seed Tomas Berdych in straight sets in the semi-final.

The Swiss, won 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 to reach his 11th Wimbledon final, having last won the title in 2012.

He will face Croatia’s Marin Cilic on Sunday after the seventh seed beat American 24th seed Sam Querrey 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 on Centre Court.

Cilic, is into his second major final after winning the 2014 US Open.

In the women’s court ,Spain’s Garbine Muguruza won her first Wimbledon title with a straight-set win over five-time champion Venus Williams.

The 23-year-old saved two set points and won the last nine games in a 7-5 6-0 victory under the Centre Court roof.

Muguruza denied the 37-year-old a first major title for nine years, which would have made her the oldest female Grand Slam champion in the Open era.

It is 14th seed Muguruza’s second Grand Slam title after her French Open triumph over Serena Williams in 2016.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
ndidi-with-musa-TVC

Musa, Ndidi make Leicester squad for Premier League Asia Trophy

TVCN 0
peter-odemwingie2-TVC

Osaze becomes top scorer in Indonesian league

TVCN 0
Victor-Oladipo-TVC

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close