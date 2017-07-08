Wimbledon : Djokovic, Federer stroll into 3rd round

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic made swift progress with straight-set wins in the second round at Wimbledon.

Third seed Federer, seeking a record eighth title, beat Dusan Lajovic 7-6, 6-3, 6-2 on a hot evening on Centre Court.

Three-time champion Djokovic raced to a 6-2 6-2 6-1 victory in just over 90 minutes on Court One against 22-year-old Adam Pavlasek.

Grigor Dimitrov gave an exhibition of his talent, striding emphatically into the third round with a 6-3 6-2 6-1 win over Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis.

There were also wins for David Ferrer, Gael Monfils and Mischa Zverez.