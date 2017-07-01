World Champions Germany tackle Chile in Confederation Cup final

World Champions, Germany and Chile will meet in Saint Petersburg on Sunday for the Confederations Cup title.

Neither team has ever appeared in a final in this competition, but the 2 teams played a 1-1 draw last week before both advanced to the semifinals.

Germany, the youngest team in Russia this summer, dismantled Mexico 4-1 on Thursday to advance.

Chile, the oldest average team of the 8 competing nations, outlasted Portugal on penalties to reach the final.

Over the last few years, both Chile and Germany have excelled on their respective hemispheres.

Chile are 2-time defending Copa America champions, having knocked off Argentina both times to lift the trophy.

Germany is riding a 14-game unbeaten streak into the final, and is building momentum for a World Cup title defense next summer.

Portugal take on Mexico in the 3rd place play same day.