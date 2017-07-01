World Taekwondo Open: Nigeria eye improved outing at second outing

Nigeria failed to win any medals at the 2017 World Taekwondo Championships in Muju, South Korea, after none of the country’s athletes could get to the final in their respective events.

The competition which began on June 24th, ended on Friday.

The country went to the competition with a team of seven Taekwondo athletes comprising 4 men and 3 women. They failed to get to the quarterfinals of their various events.

The athletes will compete in the 2017 Chuncheon Korean Open International Taekwondo Championships from July 2nd to 7th.

Taiwo Oriss, Secretary-General of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation, who accompanied the Nigerian team to the competition, said the country could win medals at the second competition.