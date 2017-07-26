Home Business Zamfara govt plans to improve water supply in Gusau
Zamfara govt plans to improve water supply in Gusau
Zamfara govt plans to improve water supply in Gusau

Zamfara Water
Zamfara govt plans to improve water supply in Gusau

Image result for Zamfara govt plans to improve water supply in GusauThe Zamfara state government says it is committed to improving water supply in the state capital and its environs.

The state’s deputy Governor, Ibrahim Wakkala disclosed this at the official presentation of the proposals submitted by representatives of Public private partnership companies in Gusau.

TVC News Ibrahim Bello reports that Gusau city, the capital of Zamfara state, is faced with perennial water shortage  due to the increase in the population and consequent increase in water usage by the people residing in the town.

This water shortage has resulted in increased   health hazards and has also affected the economic status of the people of the city.

Worried by the hardship faced by its people, the Zamfara state government has engaged the services of a consortium operating under a the public private partnership arrangement, to under takes the general repairs, dredging and the expansion of the  Gusau dam.

The public private partnership between the Zamfara state government will focus on three areas, development, construction and management of the Gusau water supply scheme.

