Home News Zamfara govt. to distribute 50,000 tones of fertilizer to farmers
News
Nigeria
0

Zamfara govt. to distribute 50,000 tones of fertilizer to farmers

0
0
now viewing

Zamfara govt. to distribute 50,000 tones of fertilizer to farmers

The-newly-appointed-Resident-Electoral-Commissioners-at-the-swearing-in-ceremony-TVC
now playing

INEC chairman swears-in fourteen Resident Electoral Commissioners

now playing

Police talk tough, name those behind Ikorodu Badoo killings

now playing

More than 500 houses destroyed in Sokoto windstorm

University-of-Maiduguri-TVCNews
now playing

Two female suicide bombers attack students' hostel of UNIMAID

Mudashiru-Hussein-TVC-Osun-West
now playing

Osun West : Hussein receives APC's flag

Image result for fertilizer in nigeriaZamfara State Government has procured fifty thousand metric tonnes of fertilizer and other farm inputs, for distribution to farmers in the state.

Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar disclosed this while launching this year’s wet farming season in Yar Geda village of Talata mafara local government areas of the state.

Governor Yari also directed that fertilizer be sold at the cost of five thousand Naira per bag.

He said the relative peace enjoyed now as a result of the reconciliation between farmers and herdsmen will contribute to the economic revival in the state.

Zamfara state has also benefited from the Fadama three Agricultural  financing scheme with a support of farm inputs to Rice farmers in Bakura and Talata Mafara local Governments.

Related Posts
The-newly-appointed-Resident-Electoral-Commissioners-at-the-swearing-in-ceremony-TVC

INEC chairman swears-in fourteen Resident Electoral Commissioners

TVCN 0

Police talk tough, name those behind Ikorodu Badoo killings

TVCN 0

More than 500 houses destroyed in Sokoto windstorm

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
The-newly-appointed-Resident-Electoral-Commissioners-at-the-swearing-in-ceremony-TVC
News

INEC chairman swears-in fourteen Resident Electoral Commissioners

0
Close