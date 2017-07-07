Zamfara govt. to distribute 50,000 tones of fertilizer to farmers

Zamfara State Government has procured fifty thousand metric tonnes of fertilizer and other farm inputs, for distribution to farmers in the state.

Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar disclosed this while launching this year’s wet farming season in Yar Geda village of Talata mafara local government areas of the state.

Governor Yari also directed that fertilizer be sold at the cost of five thousand Naira per bag.

He said the relative peace enjoyed now as a result of the reconciliation between farmers and herdsmen will contribute to the economic revival in the state.

Zamfara state has also benefited from the Fadama three Agricultural financing scheme with a support of farm inputs to Rice farmers in Bakura and Talata Mafara local Governments.