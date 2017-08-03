Home Business 2017 budget: Analysts, Accountants want proper implementation
Image result for Osinbajo signs 2017 budge 2017 budgetFinancial analysts and members of the business community say the federal government needs to properly monitor the implementation of the 2017 budget.

Such monitoring, they believe, could lead Nigeria out of recession.

A budget christened ‘Budget of economic recovery and growth’ has been adjudged by many as a step in the right direction.

This platform put together by the institute of chartered accountants of Nigeria is to critically look at issues surrounding the implementation of the budget.

Economic analyst Biodun Adedipe was the guest speaker at this discourse series, he commended government’s the level of transparency and accountability.

He also shared his view on the expected process of economic recovery.

According to the acting president, the national assembly and executive have resolved to return to a predictable January to December fiscal year for budgeting.

They agree that this will help achieve a high level of implementation.

 

