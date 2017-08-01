The International Table Tennis federation, ITTF, has named Africa’s top two seeds in the men’s singles, Aruna Quadri and his rival, Omar Assar, as sixth seeds in men’s doubles of the Nigeria Open Championship.

Quadri and Assar will put aside their fierce rivalry on the continent to play together for the men’s doubles title at the championship which serves off next week in Lagos.

The number one seed for the men’s doubles are Indian duo of Sathiyan GNANASEKARAN and Sanil SHETTY.

Frenchmen, Antoine Hachard and Gregoire Jean are second seeds, while Sarthak Gandhi of India and Carlo Rossi of Italy will combine as third seed.

In the women’s category, Olufunke Oshonaike, will join forces with Jiao Shao of Portugual as third seed in the women’s doubles.

Egyptian players are first and second seeds, Dina Meshref and Yousra Helmy are top seeds, while their compatriots, Farah Abdel-Aziz and Amira Yousry are number two.