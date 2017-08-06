Home Health 2017 Nursing Week: Experts highlight importance of nurses
2017 Nursing Week: Experts highlight importance of nurses
Image result for 2017 Nursing Week in NigeriaAchieving the sustainable development goals has been hinged on the professional conduct of nurses, stakeholders in the health sector said this during the nursing week held in Ondo state.

The annual event is an avenue for nurses to chart the way forward for the development of the profession.

Pioneer chairman of the Nigerian Nurses and Midwives Association, Modupe Adetula says nurses are the rally point for other professionals in the health sector.

The state Chairman of the association, called on government to provide the needed environment for nurses to thrive ,so that they can put in their best in the profession.

 

