African record holder and Nigeria’s sole flag bearer, Blessing Okagbare has sailed into the semi final in the women’s 100 metres at the 2017 World Athletics Championship in London.

Okagbare came second in heat three with a time of 11.22 seconds behind Torie Bowie of the United States.

Bowie came first in the race with a time of 11.05 seconds, while Ivet Lalova-Collio of Bulgaria finished third in a time of 11.31 seconds.

All three women will be joined in the semi finals by their fourth place finisher, Desiree Henry of Great Britain.

The semi final comes up on Sunday around 7 pm.