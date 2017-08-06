Home Athletics 2017 W’Athletics Championship: Okagbare finishes 2nd in heat, reaches semi-final
2017 W’Athletics Championship: Okagbare finishes 2nd in heat, reaches semi-final
2017 W’Athletics Championship: Okagbare finishes 2nd in heat, reaches semi-final

Blessing Okagbare - TVC
2017 W’Athletics Championship: Okagbare finishes 2nd in heat, reaches semi-final

Image result for Okagbare finishes 2nd in heat, reaches semi-finalAfrican record holder and Nigeria’s sole flag bearer, Blessing Okagbare has sailed into the semi final in the women’s 100 metres at the 2017 World Athletics Championship in London.

Okagbare came second in heat three with a time of 11.22 seconds behind Torie Bowie of the United States.

Bowie came first in the race with a time of 11.05 seconds, while Ivet Lalova-Collio of Bulgaria finished third in a time of 11.31 seconds.

All three women will be joined in the semi finals by their fourth place finisher, Desiree Henry of Great Britain.

The semi final comes up on Sunday around 7 pm.

