As the 2019 general elections draw closer, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State says APC members must close ranks.

Okorocha who is also the Chairman of APC Governors Forum says unity will help the party win not only in the South East but in more states across the country.

Okorocha made the appeal during a stakeholders meeting meant to chart a way forward for the party .

The Governor also warned APC members to avoid making same mistakes that led to the collapse of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP .

He used the opportunity to clear the rumour that APC is divided.

According to him, there is no division in the party but all should respect party leaders across the country.

The Governor also reeled out his administration’s achievements which according to him, is a plus for the party to cruise into victory in any given election in the country.

Dignatries present at the meeting included lawmakers from the state and national levels, appointees of the State Government as well as APC Stalwarts in the state.