Barely two weeks after redeployment of police personnel keeping the peace on the Kaduna Abuja highway, 31 suspected kidnappers have been arrested and paraded by the force.

At the parade on Monday at Kateri community, the police said the suspects have confessed to committing the crime.

While calling for more support from the community, the locals at Kateri were grateful.

They said more of the bad guys are still now on the run.

They promised to partner the police in fishing them and keeping the community safe.

But they also prayed for confidentiality on the part of the personnel.