Home News
News
Nigeria
0

0
0
police-on-suspects-tvcnews
now viewing

ICT-tvcnews
now playing

Ondo experts want girls to be more involved in ICT

now playing

Athletics championships : AFN 'struggling' to provide funds for athletes

CHAN-super-eagles-TVC
now playing

CHAN qualifiers : Home based Eagles camp resumes in Kano

now playing

Alleged tax evasion : Ronaldo appears in Spanish court

Adamawa-Governor-Jibrila-Bindow-TVC
now playing

Adamawa Governor Bindow blames terrorism on past military hierarchy

Image result for Kaduna-Abuja highway : Police arrest, parade 31 suspected kidnappersBarely two weeks after redeployment of police personnel keeping the peace on the Kaduna Abuja highway, 31 suspected kidnappers have been arrested and paraded by the force.
At the parade on Monday at Kateri community, the police said the suspects have confessed to committing the crime.

While calling for more support from the community, the locals at Kateri were grateful.

They said more of the bad guys are still now on the run.

They promised to partner the police in fishing them and keeping the community safe.

But they also prayed for confidentiality on the part of the personnel.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
ICT-tvcnews

Ondo experts want girls to be more involved in ICT

TVCN 0
Adamawa-Governor-Jibrila-Bindow-TVC

Adamawa Governor Bindow blames terrorism on past military hierarchy

TVCN 0
resident_doctors_nigeria_tvcnews

Resident doctors threaten to down tools, issue 21-day ultimatum

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close