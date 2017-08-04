Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ondo state are worried about the failure of the prospective voters to collect their permanent voter cards (PVC) after registration.

Over 300,000 eligible voters have refused to pick their PVC’s in the eighteen local councils of the state.

The state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mutiu Agboke made this disclosure when he led officials of the commission to the Christ Apostolic church, Koseunti monthly programme in Akure to sensitise Christians on the need to participate actively in politics.

He noted that it is worrisome that many people have refused to collect their PVCs which will give them opportunity to choose their future leaders

He vowed to uphold rule and regulations guiding electioneering process in the country and promised to work towards making future election in the state more credible.