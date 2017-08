Fire ignited by spilled petrol from a fallen tanker has claimed the life of a Driver at the Mbiama axis of the East-West Road, near Bayelsa State.

Blaming the contractor for the dilapidated state of the road, motorists and commuters are calling on the Federal Government to avert further casualties as a result of the failed portions of the road which links Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and other states of the Niger Delta region.