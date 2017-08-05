Home News Agriculture : Group demands huge budgetary provision, loan
Agriculture : Group demands huge budgetary provision, loan
Image result for agriculture nigeriaA group of farmers in Osun state wants the federal government to allocate a large percentage of next year’s budget to agriculture.

They say this will boost agriculture and make it a foreign earner like crude oil .

At a rally in Ede, Osun state, the farmers are optimistic that agriculture can replace crude oil as the number revenue source for Nigeria.

The group which consists of both males and females is also requested for loan from the government.

The leader of the group, Bilikis Oyedele said the back-to-farm campaign of the government can only be successful if practising farmers are guaranteed free or low interest loans.

She also urged the federal government to encourage the youth to embrace farming with incentives.

Oyedele expressed the readiness of her members to contribute to the farm produce export policy of the federal government.

