The Ahmaddiya area of Lagos was at a standstill on Tuesday after residents discovered what they described as a suspected ritualist den.

Confusion ensued after a Lawma cleaner alleged that she heard a cry for help emanating from an underground tunnel around Ajala bus stop.

The cleaner allegedly sought help from passersby and youths in the area leading to the apprehension of a suspected kidnapper.

The mob lynched the suspect before officials of the Nigerian army and the police got to the scene

Shortly afterwards, pandemonium broke out when another man was spotted coming out from another side of the tunnel.

The already angry crowd did not spare the wanderer as they broke bottles and attempted to kill the suspected kidnapper. This time the security officials shooting sporadically and rescued the suspect.

The security officials, while investigating the allegations traced the tunnel to an uncompleted building but no incriminating evidence was found in the house.

The mob, determined to get justice ransacked homes in the area and challenged security officials to enter into the tunnel.

All efforts to get the security officials to explore the tunnel to see if abducted people were kept underground proved abortive so the people resorted to self help.

When TVC News’ Senior Reporter, Joke Lijadu moved through the tunnel, not much was seen as it led to a drainage.

The mob who waiting patiently at the other end spotted another man jumping out and caught him.

Residents are apprehensive and want security agencies to investigate the puzzle that may be the answer to the number of people who have been declared missing in the area.