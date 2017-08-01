Home Football Alleged perjury : Iheanacho faces two-year jail term
Alleged perjury : Iheanacho faces two-year jail term
Alleged perjury : Iheanacho faces two-year jail term

Alleged perjury : Iheanacho faces two-year jail term

Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho faces up to two years in prison if found guilty of allegations against him that he may have misled a court in Pennsylvania, USA.

Iheanacho, is embroiled in a legal battle with his previous representatives, American-based First Eleven Management, after pulling out of a contract with them two years ago to sign with Stellar group.

The Manchester city forward filed pleadings that denied he knew or spent time with Henry Galeano, First Eleven’s registered Fifa-licensed agent.

But in a new twist, the American court has been handed a series of photos and documents that show Iheanacho with Gileano in 2014 and 2015.

Under Pennsylvania Law, Iheanacho faces two years in prison. This could scupper his move to Leicester city.

