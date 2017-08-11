The Minister of Transportation and the Senate committee on Land transport are pushing for the speedy modernization of railway projects across the country.

They say an improved rail services will enhance commercial activities and boost the Nigerian economy.

The Transportation Minister, gave the indication at the monthly inspection of the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Railway Line in Lagos and maintained that all the states will soon be connected to rail services.

In the same vein, the Senate Committee also visited the Railway Corporation to assess the project implementation plan for the recently approved loan request by the Federal Government from the China Exim Bank for the purpose of completing various railway construction projects across the country.