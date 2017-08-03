Home News Ambode dialogues with Ajah, Badore, Langbasa residents
Ambode dialogues with Ajah, Badore, Langbasa residents
Ambode dialogues with Ajah, Badore, Langbasa residents

Ambode dialogues with Ajah, Badore, Langbasa residents

Image result for Ambode townhall meeting in Ajah, Badore, Langbasa residentsLagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, met with residents of Badore, Langbasa, Ajah and its environs during his quarterly Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting was for the 3rd Quarter in Year and the 8th in series.

Correspondent Adedoja Salam-Adeniyi reports that residents made several demands including  road construction, provision of schools, health centres and clearing of drainage channels which is one of the major challenges facing the area.

In his response, Governor Ambode said contractors are already on site to finish up projects left abandoned due to the rainy season among other requests.

Ajah area suffers a great deal from flooding during this rainy season. One major cause of that is indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drains by residents, but the governor agreed that the state government also shares in the blame.

Ambode also said Lagos is ready to expand its rice mill and create job opportunities especially for the youths and enhance economic integration of the south west region.

 

