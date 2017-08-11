Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has said that the first set of 5000 brand new buses under the Bus Reform Initiative, a brain child of his administration, would be flagged off within the next six months.

Governor Ambode, spoke when students of Harvard Kennedy School of Government, United States of America, paid him a courtesy visit at the Lagos House in Ikeja on Thursday.

The governor said that his administration was working round the clock to revolutionalise the transportation system in the State and improve the way and manner 23 million Lagosians commute daily.

Earlier, immediate past Vice President, International Affairs of Harvard Kennedy School, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji said the team was proud of the exploits of the Governor in the last two years.

She noted that despite the major challenges of urbanisation Lagos was facing, there was appreciable level of progress.