APC-LOgo-TVCThe All Progressives Congress governorship primary election Screening Committee has cleared 12 aspirants for next Saturday’s primary election in Anambra state.

During the two-day exercise in Abuja, participants were screened by the committee headed by Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

While presenting the committee’s report to APC’s National Organising Secretary, Osita Izunaso, at the party Secretariat in Abuja, Ajayi said the exercise was done peacefully.

Those cleared are, Chukwuma Paul, Madu Nonso, Moghalu George, Nwike Patrick and Nwoye Tony.

Others are Obidigbo Chike, Okonwko D, Onunkwo Johnbosco, Uba Andy, Uchegbu Adoabi, and Uzoh Obinna.

