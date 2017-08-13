Another tragedy occurred this Sunday in Anambra state.

This time, a policeman and a civilian were killed when gunmen opened fire at a a group of policemen on patrol near the Assemblies of God Church along Oguta road in Onitsha.

According to eyewitnesses, the policeman killed, was one of the security detail guarding the church.

But Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Garba Umar, who confirmed the incident, explained that the attack was not targeted at the church.

He also confirmed that the hoodlums took away a rifle belonging to the slain cop.