Home News Anambra shooting : Gunmen kill two near Assemblies of God Church in Onitsha
Anambra shooting : Gunmen kill two near Assemblies of God Church in Onitsha
News
Nigeria
0

Anambra shooting : Gunmen kill two near Assemblies of God Church in Onitsha

0
0
Anambra-Church-Shooting
now viewing

Anambra shooting : Gunmen kill two near Assemblies of God Church in Onitsha

now playing

Four killed as building collapses in Owerri, Imo State

Hakainde-Hichilema-TVCNews
now playing

Zambia to drop treason charges against opposition leader - Report

Kenyatta-Odinga-TVCNews
now playing

Kenyan election : Odinga calls on supporters to down tools

Virginia-Clashes-TVCNews
now playing

Virginia police, FBI probe deadly violence at white nationalist rally

SaudiKingSalman-TVCNews
now playing

Saudi budget deficit shrinks from year ago due to higher oil prices

Image result for Anambra shooting : Gunmen kill two near Assemblies of God Church in OnitshaAnother tragedy occurred this Sunday in Anambra state.

This time, a policeman and a civilian were killed when gunmen opened fire at a a group of policemen on patrol near the Assemblies of God Church along Oguta road in Onitsha.

According to eyewitnesses, the policeman killed, was one of the security detail guarding the church.

But Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Garba Umar, who confirmed the incident, explained that the attack was not targeted at the church.

He also confirmed that the hoodlums took away a rifle belonging to the slain cop.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Four killed as building collapses in Owerri, Imo State

TVCN 0
Aloysius-Ikegwuonu-Ozubulu-TVCNews

#OzubuluMassacre : Aloysius ‘Bishop’ Ikeguonu, others attend Sunday mass

TVCN 0
Cultists-TVCNews

Police arrest twelve suspected cultists in Ondo state

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close