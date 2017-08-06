Home News APC condemn Anambra Church killings
APC condemn Anambra Church killings
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

APC condemn Anambra Church killings

0
0
Odigie Oyegun-APC
now viewing

APC condemn Anambra Church killings

now playing

Update: 11 worshippers killed in Anambra Church attack - Police

Jim Kong TVC
now playing

U.N. Security Council imposes new sanctions on North Korea

Mosul rebuilding -TVC
now playing

Mosul residents start clearing rubble, repairing their city

Anambra Church Attack -TVC
now playing

Breaking: Scores killed as gunmen attack worshipers in Anambra church

Ikorodu monarch-TVC
now playing

Ikorodu monarchs laud Ambode's plan to boost tourism

Anambra KillingsThe All Progressives Congress (APC) has commiserated with the Catholic Church in Nigeria, the government and people of Anambra State over the attack on St. Phillips Catholic Church in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, which led to the death of scores of worshipers.

The party in Statement issued on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, condemned the barbarism displayed by the callous attackers who gunned down defenceless people while they worshiped.

The Party calls on security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are promptly apprehended and brought to justice.

APC also calls on security agents in Anambra as well as other parts of the country to provide adequate security in places of worship to forestall a repeat of this unfortunate incident.

It prayed that the souls of the deceased rest in peace.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Update: 11 worshippers killed in Anambra Church attack – Police

TVCN 0
Anambra Church Attack -TVC

Breaking: Scores killed as gunmen attack worshipers in Anambra church

TVCN 0
Ikorodu monarch-TVC

Ikorodu monarchs laud Ambode’s plan to boost tourism

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close