APC hails Katsina chapter for transparent state congress
APC hails Katsina chapter for transparent state congress

APC hails Katsina chapter for transparent state congress

APC-LOgo-TVCThe All Progressives Congress APC, State Congress Appeal committee has commended the Katsina state chapter of the party for conducting a peaceful and transparent congress in the state.

Women leader of APC Northeast, Fatima Danjuma who led the appeal team to Katsina state, stated that the conduct of the Congress is worthy of emulation.

She said since their arrival they have not received any form of complain relating to the conduct of the delegate congress.

The team called on members of the APC in Katsina state to maintain the existing unity and cordial relationship amongst them so as to continue to move the party and the state forward.

The APC Northeast zonal women leader used the occasion to commend the media for promoting peaceful coexistence.

Katsina state Chairman of the APC, Shitu Maslaha stated that they strictly adhered to the Party’s guidelines for the conduct of the delegates elections.

