A group of youths under the auspices of Arewa Youth Forum have held a protest in Abuja against divisive agitations by ethno-religious groups in the country.

The group says Nigeria is better as a united, indivisible country but the security agencies must live up to their billing by forestalling the breakdown of law and order in the northern states following previous calls for the expulsion of the ethnic Igbos.

The group also called for the arrest of the acclaimed leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.