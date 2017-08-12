The army has raided a United Nations compound in search of Boko Haram members.

At least 30 other properties were ransacked in the area, because a source told the army, that members of Boko Haram, were hiding around there.

An army statement revealed, that the said building, housing UN staff, didn’t carry a UN designation, and the operation was successfully concluded, but no arrest was made, because the suspects were not found.

The statement said the army carried out a search on the property because it had credible intelligence that some Boko Haram insurgents had infiltrated the area.

But a spokeswoman, for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Samantha Newport,condemned the raid, saying the army searched the building, without permission.

The UN Staff said the soldiers forced their way into the building.