The Sole Administrator and Chairman of Abia State Oil Producing and Development Commission, Henry Chilaka has challenged youths to take the right step to becoming great and shun violence and cultism.
He decried the lack of funding that holds most ministries to ransom without making impact in their field.
But Chilaka called on the government to focus more on youth development at the rural communities to gear them towards making them useful.
