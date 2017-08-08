Home Athletics Athletics : Coe’s criticism of Gatlin’s victory inhumane – Agent
Athletics : Coe's criticism of Gatlin's victory inhumane – Agent
Image result for Athletics : Coe's criticism of Gatlin's victory inhumane - AgentAgent of new 100m world champion, Justin Gatlin has described the criticism on the American by the IAAF president Sebastian Coe as “inhumane”.

Gatlin, who has served two doping bans, was booed before and after the 100m final, and when he was presented with his medal.

Coe then said Gatlin’s victory was “not the perfect script”.

Renaldo Nehemiah says he takes ”absolute offence” to the comments.

And Nehemiah, has now taken a jibe at Coe, who he says is involved in the IAAF rules and punishments handed to drug cheats and so should change the rules , rather than condemn them.

