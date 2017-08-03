Australia has downgraded its threat level in aviation to possible after an alleged “Islamic-inspired” plot to bring down a plane was uncovered over the weekend.

Intelligence agency had raised the threat level to probable in the wake of the planned attack.

The country’s police have not released details of the plot, other than it was to include an improvised device.

Four men were arrested in raids in several suburbs in Sydney at the weekend and held without charge under special terror-related powers.