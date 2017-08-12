Entrepreneurs seeking monetary support can now rejoice as the Bankers Committee has inaugurated the board of Agriculture and Small and Medium Enterprises fund.

Addressing journalists at the end of the Committee’s meeting in Abuja on Thursday, members said interested entrepreneurs and small scale business owner can begin assessing the fund in a matter of weeks.

With the arrangement, banks are to remit 5 percent of their profit for investment in the Agro/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme to compliment governments effort in using non oil sectors to develop the economic and drive employment.

The bankers also expressed optimism that the Nigerian economy may be out of recession following the progress made by major non oil sectors.