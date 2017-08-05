Home Business Bankruptcy looms over South African Airways as revenue streams dry up
Bankruptcy looms over South African Airways as revenue streams dry up
Business
International
Southern Africa
0

Bankruptcy looms over South African Airways as revenue streams dry up

0
0
south-african-Airways-tvcnews
now viewing

Bankruptcy looms over South African Airways as revenue streams dry up

dry_port-tvcnews
now playing

Dry ports : Regulatory commission, shippers council collaborate

naira-for-dollar-tvcnews
now playing

Naira depreciates to N365 in parallel market

ArmyInSambisa-tvcnews
now playing

Osinbajo tasks army to adapt to new demands of warfare

Igbo_Hausa-tvcnews
now playing

Igbo Delegates and Northern Youth Groups meet in Kano for peace talks

Cattle-Breeding-TVCNews
now playing

NIRSAL flags off new techniques for livestock farmers in Adamawa State

Image result for South African AirwaysDocuments have been given to the South African Parliament showing that the country’s Airline is moving towards bankruptcy.

The financial records of the company shown to Parliamentarians pictured a company that is struggling to survive and is in dire need of bail outs from the government.

Report says the Airline may not be able to pay salaries in the coming months.

The documents confirmed that South African Airways had been losing money in the last seven years.

Acting CEO of the company, Musa Zwane, is believed to have resigned his appointment as efforts to revamp revenue streams of the company failed.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
dry_port-tvcnews

Dry ports : Regulatory commission, shippers council collaborate

TVCN 0
naira-for-dollar-tvcnews

Naira depreciates to N365 in parallel market

TVCN 0
Rwanda-PresidentKagame-tvcnews

Rwandans vote in poll expected to hand Kagame third term

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close