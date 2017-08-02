Home News Boko Haram insurgents overrun Madagali, kill seven persons
Boko Haram insurgents overrun Madagali, kill seven persons
Image result for Boko Haram overruns Madagali, kills seven personsSuspected Boko Haram militants Tuesday night overran Mildo community in Madagali, Adamawa State, killing seven persons, a source has said.

The source disclosed to our Correspondent that the attack happened  in the wee hours of Tuesday night.

The attack came few hours after service chiefs redeployed to the Maiduguri in compliance with the directive of the acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Confirming the attack, a former administrator of Madagali Local Council, Maina Ularamu said the assailants sneaked into the town and beheaded seven people.

“‎The attackers walked to the town through Chakawa village and beheaded seven civilians. They also burnt two houses before leaving. I personally know three of the victims. We will continue to appeal for deployment of soldiers to strategic villages like Chakawa, Lemu and Dabu to block them. We learnt they are currently hiding in the bush around Dabu village,” he stated.

Confirming the attack, the Adamawa State Police spokesperson, DSP Othman Abubakar said three of the attackers have been arrested.

He said seven men were killed by the insurgents during the attack while two women got injured and are receiving medical attention.

Madagali is part of the territory annexed by Boko Haram in 2014 before its subsequent liberation by Nigerian soldiers in 2015.

 

