Home News Boko Haram militants kill 31 fishermen in Lake Chad region
Boko Haram militants kill 31 fishermen in Lake Chad region
News
Nigeria
0

Boko Haram militants kill 31 fishermen in Lake Chad region

0
0
Fishermen-Boko-Haram-Attack
now viewing

Boko Haram militants kill 31 fishermen in Lake Chad region

Kenya_Elections_TVCNews
now playing

Kenyans vote in critical presidential election

okechukwu-Enelamah-tvcnews
now playing

FG reviews incentives for Pioneer Status investors

Mohammed-Farid-Egypt-TVCNews.jp
now playing

Egyptian stock market boss seeks European investments

Iran-Renault-Deal-TVCNews
now playing

Iran, Renault motors sign deal on car production

Yemi Osinbajo -TVC
now playing

Osinbajo to inaugurate projects in Taraba

Image result for Boko Haram militants kill 31 fishermen in Lake Chad regionAt least 31 fishermen have been killed by Boko Haram jihadists in two separate attacks on islands in Lake Chad in northeastern Nigeria.

Armed terrorists stormed the fishing islands of Duguri and Dabar Wanzam in the lake on Saturday, shooting and hacking some of the fishermen.

A member of a local vigilante said Boko Haram killed 14 in Duguri and another 17 in Dabar Wanzam.

One fisherman was spared in Duguri and 12 bodies of the men killed were loaded in a canoe, with a warning for them not to fish in the lake.

Communication in the area has been difficult as Boko Haram has destroyed telecom masts in the region.

The military and Nigerian officials are yet comment.

The attacks happened a week after military authorities lifted a two-year ban on fishing in the lake chad region.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Yemi Osinbajo -TVC

Osinbajo to inaugurate projects in Taraba

TVCN 0

Niger Delta peace : FG involves youths in securing pipelines

TVCN 0
nigerian-police-tvcnews

Osogbo shooting : Police arrest five persons

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close