At least 31 fishermen have been killed by Boko Haram jihadists in two separate attacks on islands in Lake Chad in northeastern Nigeria.

Armed terrorists stormed the fishing islands of Duguri and Dabar Wanzam in the lake on Saturday, shooting and hacking some of the fishermen.

A member of a local vigilante said Boko Haram killed 14 in Duguri and another 17 in Dabar Wanzam.

One fisherman was spared in Duguri and 12 bodies of the men killed were loaded in a canoe, with a warning for them not to fish in the lake.

Communication in the area has been difficult as Boko Haram has destroyed telecom masts in the region.

The military and Nigerian officials are yet comment.

The attacks happened a week after military authorities lifted a two-year ban on fishing in the lake chad region.