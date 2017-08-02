Home News Boko Haram war not yet over, Buratai warns troops
Boko Haram war not yet over, Buratai warns troops
Boko Haram war not yet over, Buratai warns troops

Boko Haram war not yet over, Buratai warns troops

Boko Haram-TVC The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has admonished troops fighting Boko Haram insurgents in North-East Nigeria to remain steadfast and be more proactive.

The army boss gave the warning while addressing officers and men of the Nigeria Army at the 3 Division tactical headquarters in Damaturu, Yobe state.

Buratai commended the soldiers for the successes recorded so far in the fight against the insurgents but charged them to remain resolute as the war is not yet over.

He also asked the troops to work in harmony with other security operatives, noting that no meaningful progress would be made without their cooperation.

 

