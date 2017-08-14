Home News Borno govt, UN deputy coordinator react to raid on UN building
Borno govt, UN deputy coordinator react to raid on UN building
News
Nigeria
0

Borno govt, UN deputy coordinator react to raid on UN building

0
0
UN Building raid-TVC
now viewing

Borno govt, UN deputy coordinator react to raid on UN building

Henry Chilaka -TVC
now playing

ASOPADEC boss urges Nigerian youths to do the right things

Msgr-Gabriel-Osu - TVC
now playing

Lagos Catholic spokesperson, Osu condemns Ozubulu Church attack

now playing

Don't over depend on your certificates, Katsina govt urges graduates

Anambra-Church-Shooting
now playing

Anambra shooting : Gunmen kill two near Assemblies of God Church in Onitsha

now playing

Four killed as building collapses in Owerri, Imo State

Image result for Borno govt, UN deputy coordinator react to raid on UN buildingBorno State governor, Kashim Shettima has reiterated the need to keep the synergy between the various stakeholders in the war against terror.

He stated this during a joint press conference with the officials of the UN in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The governor and the officials of the UN Humanitarian service, said there is need for all stakeholders to work together to end insurgency in the northeast.

UN officials at the raided building, however expressed their determination to continue their humanitarian work in the North East despite the numerous challenges they face.

 

Friday’s unfortunate raid of the UN premises by the Nigerian Army dampened the spirits of its staff and bred disharmony between some stakeholders in the war on terror, but the meeting called to clear up the issues has gone a long way to get everyone singing once again from the same hymn book.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Henry Chilaka -TVC

ASOPADEC boss urges Nigerian youths to do the right things

TVCN 0
Msgr-Gabriel-Osu - TVC

Lagos Catholic spokesperson, Osu condemns Ozubulu Church attack

TVCN 0

Don’t over depend on your certificates, Katsina govt urges graduates

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close