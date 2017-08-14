Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima has reiterated the need to keep the synergy between the various stakeholders in the war against terror.

He stated this during a joint press conference with the officials of the UN in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The governor and the officials of the UN Humanitarian service, said there is need for all stakeholders to work together to end insurgency in the northeast.

UN officials at the raided building, however expressed their determination to continue their humanitarian work in the North East despite the numerous challenges they face.

Friday’s unfortunate raid of the UN premises by the Nigerian Army dampened the spirits of its staff and bred disharmony between some stakeholders in the war on terror, but the meeting called to clear up the issues has gone a long way to get everyone singing once again from the same hymn book.