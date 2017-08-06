Home News Breaking: Scores killed as gunmen attack worshipers in Anambra church
News
Nigeria
Anambra Church Attack -TVC
Image result for Breaking: Gunmen invade Anambra Catholic Church, kill worshippersGunmen on Sunday invaded the St Phillips Catholic Church, Ozugbulu in Ekwusigo Local Government area of Anambra State and opened fire on the worshippers who had gathered for the mass.

 

According to eyewitness, the gunmen went into the church during the 5:45 a.m. mass and identified a particular man and shot him.

He said that they later went on rampage and shot at the remaining over 100 worshippers.

“Several people were killed in the church while other critically injured worshippers died on the way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, Nnewi,” the eyewitness said.

Details later….

 

TVCN
TVCN
