Gunmen on Sunday invaded the St Phillips Catholic Church, Ozugbulu in Ekwusigo Local Government area of Anambra State and opened fire on the worshippers who had gathered for the mass.

According to eyewitness, the gunmen went into the church during the 5:45 a.m. mass and identified a particular man and shot him.

He said that they later went on rampage and shot at the remaining over 100 worshippers.

“Several people were killed in the church while other critically injured worshippers died on the way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, Nnewi,” the eyewitness said.

Details later….