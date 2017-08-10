Home News Buhari’s health: Ribadu, others urge Osinbajo to stay focused
Image result for Osinbajo and RibaduA pressure group, the Adamawa Progressives Forum wants Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to remain focused in running Nigeria.

The group, condemning demands for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari advised Osinbajo not to be distracted in discharging his constitutional duty.

According to the group, the illness of President Buhari does not translate to a vacuum in power since Professor Osinbajo has taken over running of the affairs of the nation.

Former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu also lent his voice to the issue.

He says Buhari has fulfilled the constitutional clause by transiting power to his deputy since they are on a joint ticket.

It would be recalled that a group of protesters had on Monday staged a protest demanding the immediate resignation of President Buhari if failed to return to the country from medical vacation in London.

