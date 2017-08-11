Canada has deployed soldiers to erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing from New York state.

More than 4,300 asylum seekers have crossed illegally into Canada in the first half of this year, with some citing U.S. President Donald Trump’s tougher stance on immigration.

Canada’s military has set up heated tents in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec to house up to 500 asylum seekers as they undergo security screenings near the border.

Officers from the Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have also been redeployed to the area to provide additional assistance as authorities grapple with the influx.