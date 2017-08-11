The Importers’ and Exporters’ Foreign Exchange windows introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria about four months ago have attracted $4 billion from foreign investors.

The Bankers Committee disclosed this on Thursday, noting that more than $3 billion has come into the economy since June.

The Director, Banking Supervision of the CBN, Ahmed Abdullahi, said the banks have contributed largely in bringing in FDIs into the market.

According to the Bankers’ Committee, the Nigerian economy is on its recovery path and moving fast to exit recession.

The committee noted that the forex market has recorded positive gains with the various exchange rates in the market nearing convergence.